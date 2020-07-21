Spike in COVID-19 cases worrying – Guy

Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, says the spike in the number of coronavirus cases and the jump in hospitalisation present a worrying trend for Jamaica.

Guy says the country saw an 80 per cent jump in the number of persons who have been hospitalised as the island’s COVID-19 cases inches towards 900 positive patients.

He pointed out that between Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20, the COVID-19 admission had a dramatic jump from five to 32 patients.

Thirty-five COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jamaica in just two days, the latest batch being 19 persons who tested positive on Monday.

The total number of confirmed positives brings Jamaica's COVID-19 tally thus far to 809, with 706 recoveries.

The health ministry also reported that there are now 63 active persons currently under observation in hospital, with two individuals moderately ill.

The opposition spokesperson contends that with a backlog of 10,000 COVID-19 test results, it is uncertain as to the true level of community spread and every Jamaican must take necessary steps to ensure their own safety as the number of cases increases.

This, he said, is critical in order to prevent the health system from being overwhelmed beyond its capacity.

“The extent of community spread is uncertain and the government has scaled back on the testing of incoming passengers while pursuing a strategy to reopen the country and get the economy moving again. However, as the number of positive cases increases, the wearing of masks, frequent hand-washing and social distancing must be maintained. It is our defence against COVID-19 and protection of the Jamaican society,” Guy said.

Arguing that Florida accounts for the bulk of incoming passengers to Jamaica, and is now the new epicentre for the virus in the US, Guy said established measures to guard against the disease must be maintained and that passengers from the American state should be carefully screened and tested before they are allowed to move freely with the rest of the population.

He is renewing his call for pretesting of passengers, especially those coming from anywhere in the United States, before they board flights to Jamaica.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.