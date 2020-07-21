St Elizabeth electrician charged with murder of domestic helper

Detectives attached to the St Elizabeth Division have charged a man for the stabbing death of a domestic helper in Brampton district following an incident on Thursday, July 16.

Charged with murder is 52-year-old Derron Salmon, an electrician and a farmer of Brompton Lane in the parish.

He is charged in relation to the death of 49-year-old Hilreth Stephenson of Top Hill district in the parish.

The police report that about 8:20 a.m., Salmon was at a house where Stephenson was working and an argument developed between the two.

During the dispute, Salmon allegedly used a knife to stab Stephenson several times and then fled the scene.

She later died at hospital.

Salmon was charged with murder on Monday after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

