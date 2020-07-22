Delays in processing of criminal records

The police’s criminal records office is currently experiencing technical challenges that have impacted the timely delivery of police records.

The police say the issues are being urgently addressed and services are expected to return to normal very soon.

In the meantime, customers will experience some delays in the processing and delivery of police records.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.