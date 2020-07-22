District constable accused of stealing money while on an operation charged

District Constable Ricardo Segree, who is accused of stealing a sum of money while on an operation, has been charged with simple larceny and has been granted $300,000 bail with sureties.

Segree was offered bail when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, July 17 where he was ordered to surrender his travel documents and report twice per week to the police.

He was charged the day before following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Allegations are that on Friday, July 10, the district constable was on an operation in the Corporate Area when a sum of money reportedly went missing.

It is further alleged that police personnel on the location were searched and the money reportedly found in the possession of Segree.

