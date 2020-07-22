Full Text | Wright chronicles lease arrangement of gov't land with SCJ

Trelawny North Member of Parliament, Victor Wright, is chronicling his dealings with the SCJ Holdings regarding the leasing of government lands at Fontabelle Estate in Westmoreland.

The matter is the center of controversy with claims and counterclaims between Wright and the state agency.

See Wright’s statement below.

1. On May 20 20, 11 SCJ Holdings made an offer to lease property located at Lot 8 Fontabelle Compound Frome Estate.

2. On July 1 2011, I entered into a lease arrangement with SCJ Holdings of lease of said property for two years and paid over NCB Cheque (4330076, 4330077, 4330075

3. September 10, 2011, I wrote to SCJ Holdings indicating my intention to purchase property in accordance with Clause 20 subsection b in our lease.

4. April 20 2012, NCB Cheque# 4330100 in the amount of 30,000 paid over to SCJ Holdings.

5. October 11, 2011 SCJ Holdings wrote indicating there will now be a requirement to pay utility ranging between 6,000 – 12,000 monthly. Note we were not previously asked to pay.

6. November 14, 2011 NCB Cheque #1000038 in the amount of 20,000.00 paid over to SCJ Holdings.

7. April 20, 2012 NCB Cheque# 4330192 paid over to SCJ Holdings for continued lease and utility charges.

8. January 1, 2013 SCJ Holdings wrote to indicate that the monthly lease is to be increased to $5,250/month effective July 1, 2012.

9. February 18, 2013, SCJ wrote that based on recalculations of my redundancy they were indebted to me to the tune of 659,083.71 and gave the option to apply 50% of balance to towards the purchase of the property in my possession

10. March 26, 2013, 50% of the sum was paid over to me and the remainder remained with SCJ.

11. May 28, 2013 SCJ Holdings wrote to indicate an increase in electricity charges to 7,500 and 10,500 per month. I was charged the higher rate of $10,500/month.

12. July 22, 2013, SCJ Holdings wrote indicating that the lease has come to an end and my outstanding balance was $1500.

13. October 3, 2013, SCJ Holdings wrote indicating they are prepared to enter into a new lease arrangement with me for an additional year with the option to purchase remaining. I was reminded to settle the balance of $1,500.

14. January 3, 2014, NCB cheque # 1000426 paid over to SCJ Holdings covering lease from January to June 2014.

15. June 4, 2014, SCJ Holdings gave Notice to Quit and reminded me there was a balance of $49, 956.63 and that I will not be granted any further lease of the property after July 4, 2014

16. June 11, 2014, I wrote back to SCJ Holdings indicating their records were incorrect and requested a meeting.

17. June 23, 2014 SCJ Holdings replied acknowledging my June 4th letter and asked that I supply proof of payment to which NCB cheque # 1000426 was referenced as payment.

18. October 23 2014, SCJ Holdings met with all affected residents at the Frome Staff Club and some of us were deemed up-to-date with payment and no reason to vacate.

19. October 30, 2014, I wrote to SCJ Holdings asking for clarification on the sales agreement given that the Notice to Quit wouldn’t apply as I had no arrears.

20. Current Status: Awaiting response from SCJ Holdings.

21. January 2016, I discontinued residence at the property. Property was vandalised and in 2018 I allowed Frome Technical High to house the soccer team there free of cost (arrangement still in place) and assigned a caretaker to prevent further damage to the property.

Utility calculations.

1. All payments were current to June 2014 and I was in credit with SCJ Holdings.

2. Going by the May 23, monthly utility charge is $10,500/month the following would be accrued:

2014 6 months x $10500 $63,500.00

2015 Jan -2019 Nov 8 months at $10,500 $ 609,000.00

2020 5 months at $10,500 $52,500.00

Total: $725,000.00

Payments/Credits

1. July 11, 2011 $15,000.00 NCB Cheque # 4330076

2. July 11, 2011 $16,800.00 NCB Cheque #4330077

3. July 11, 2011 $16,000.00 NCB Cheque #4330075

4. Nov 14, 2011 $20,000.00 NCB Cheque #1000038

5. April 20, 2012 $30,000.00 NCB Cheque # 4330100

6. April 11 2013 $33,000.00 NCB Cheque #4330193

7. August 9 2013 $18,500.00 NCB Cheque #4330203

8. Oct 28, 2014 $18,878.69 NCB Check #4330215

9. October 28 2014 $5,000.00 NCB Cheque #4330215

10. July 2020 $558,572.79 SCJ Credit from redundancy

11. Nov 2019-Jan 2020 $16,500.00 Paid to Pan Caribbean

Total Credit:$743,751.48

Net owed to SCJ Holdings $74, 3751.48 – $725,000.00 ($18,751.48) in credit.

