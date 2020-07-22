Hello mi neighbour | Make a student’s dream a reality

Hello mi neighbour! To make the dream of young ambitious visionaries come true could fulfil the dream of many societies.

In a letter to me recently, one of these visionaries wrote: “I am 19 years old and currently work in a call centre. However, this is not the job I envisioned for myself. I have always wanted to venture into the field of medicine.

Growing up, I saw family members and friends fall ill and my inability to help left me heartbroken. The current pandemic, with so many people dying and so many doctors risking their lives to help, has fuelled my passion for this profession and motivated me to continue working towards this goal.

My pursuit began while attending the Montego Bay High School for Girls. In grade nine, I worked my way into one of the top-streamed grade 10 classes where my opportunity to study the sciences would have been greater. While grade 11 was a challenge, I graduated with 10 CSEC subjects.

After graduation, I was enrolled at the Mt Alvernia High School to sit the SAT (scholastic aptitude test). This is a standardised test used for college admission in the United States where upon getting a good grade, students would be offered scholarships. I searched and found an excellent school that would give me full tuition coverage for two years, if I had obtained a grade of 1,130 in the SAT. I came out with 1,190. Unfortunately, the school I applied for, informed me that there were limited funds for the upcoming school year and my scholarship was reduced.

Still determined to fulfil my ambition, I sought out schooling in Cuba. The language and the culture intrigued me and upon doing my research, I learnt that Cuba has an excellent reputation in educating its doctors. The cost was significantly less than North America and other countries. Also, the added bonus of obtaining a second language enticed me.

With all this interest, I stumbled upon CubaHeal, an agency which helps students successfully begin their studies in Cuba. Once I had spoken with the advisers at CubaHeal, they informed me that the length of study would be seven years with the first year being the most expensive at $2.5 million. The remaining six years would be $1.3 million per year.

I’ve never seen my mother not knowing what to do in a financial situation. She always has a plan and a backup to finally free herself. For my schooling, she also had a plan. However, due to the dire situation the world is in, that plan has disintegrated and the options are little to none. I don’t intend to wait another year to go to school.

Psychologists have proven that whenever you focus on problems, you will have more problems and whenever you focus on possibilities, you will have more opportunities. I am therefore taking this opportunity to ask if there is any way you can help to offset the cost of the tuition for the first year. Any contribution is greatly appreciated. I thank you for taking the time out to read my letter and would like to express a high level of gratitude for your contribution in advance.

So, to make the dream of this young ambitious visionary come true, could fulfil our dream for a healthier society.

THANKS TO NEIGHBOURS

1. Janet, St Andrew, for donating grocery to a needy neighbour.

2. Neighbour, for offering another neighbour a walker.

3. Dawn, for offering a mattress to a neighbour.

CAN YOU HELP SOMEONE FROM LIST BELOW TO GO FORWARD?

1.Miss Grace, St Thomas, needs of a dresser.

2.Althea, St Mary, asking neighbours for cement to assist with a little house … also a bed.

3. Elderly neighbour, Clarendon, house destroyed by fire, asking for a stove.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 876-334-8165, 876-884-3866, or deposit to acct # 351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10. Paypal/credit card. Email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.