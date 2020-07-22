Jamaica Customs introduces online procedures for returning residents

Jamaica Customs Agency is reporting that it has automated the application process for the granting of returning resident and returning student status and the accessing of related benefits.

The agency has also revised some of the documentary requirements to improve efficiency in the verification process and enhance the customer experience.

The new process now facilitates the use of an online application process for provisional approval, prior to the arrival of the returning resident and the returning student once all requirements are satisfied.

Persons are no longer required to visit the agency’s office for their applications to be processed.

Online Application Process:

1. Applicant logs on to the website www.jacustoms.gov.jm and completes the Registration Form.

2. Computer system generates a username and password to access the Application Form.

3. Applicant accesses the application portal/platform by entering the username and password, and completes the application form, uploads the required documents and submits online.

4. Application is reviewed by the Returning Resident Unit and approval granted once all requirements are satisfied.

5. Applicants may be interviewed, if required, and a request made for them to schedule an appointment for an interview using the online portal on the website. The applicant may also voluntarily request an interview for additional information or where the application has been denied.

6. An exemption notice is generated by the Returning Residents Unit and issued to the applicant for submission to the customs broker who will use same when preparing the Customs Declaration in the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) to clear shipment (s) on the port.

