September sentencing for Clarendon cop who stole service pistol and ammunition

A sentencing hearing has been set in September for Police Constable Ajani Bean who pleaded guilty to stealing a service pistol along with ammunition in from a St Catherine police station.

Bean is charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and simple larceny of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to the offences in the Home Circuit Court in June and is to be sentenced on September 14.

The police report that on October 15, 2019, Bean stole a Glock service pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition from the police station and took it to his home in 9 Mile, Clarendon.

They further say that an extensive operation was conducted and the weapon found at the premises and Bean was later arrested in January 2020 and subsequently charged.

