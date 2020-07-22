Six new COVID cases, one additional recovery
Published:Wednesday | July 22, 2020 | 12:00 AM
Jamaica has recorded six new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 816.
Of this total, 65 are active.
Five of the new cases are imported and one is a contact of an imported case.
In the meantime, there was one recovery today pushing the tally to 710.
