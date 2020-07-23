Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean boosts safety at centre for the deaf

Shelly-Ann Jackson (left), customer service manager, CIBC FirstCaribbean, Half-Way-Tree branch, presents the bank’s cheque to Earl Daley, principal, Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf (CCCD). The bank’s donation will help to purchase motion-sensor lights to help improve security at the facility, which provides academic, vocational training and discipleship to deaf persons between the ages two and 21. The CCCD operates three residential schools in Kingston, Knockpatrick and Montego Bay, as well as a centrally located Jamaica Deaf Village, which is home to adult deaf and their children. The village boasts both homes and businesses where deaf persons are employed through farming, construction, woodworking, sewing, catering and cattle rearing.