Corporate Hands | Digicel hands over 42 tablets to foundation

From left: Nasha-Monique Douglas, chief marketing officer, Digicel; Gregory Bent, principal, Alligator Pond Primary and Infant School; Imani-Leigh Hall, founder of ILAH’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation; and Trisha Williams-Singh, chairperson, Early Childhood Commission, during a handover of 42 tablets, provisioned with 10GB of data per month for one year to assist vulnerable students participate in online learning. The handover was part of Digicel’s sponsorship of the ILAH’s Lemon-Aid Stand virtual run held in May.