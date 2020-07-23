Corporate Hands | Hi-Pro gifts farmers with crop kits

From left: Glendon Harris, president of the St James Association of Branch Societies; Councillor Homer Davis,mayor of Montego Bay; Bishop Conrad Pitkin, custos of St James; and Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie, vice-president, Hi-Pro, participated in Hi-Pro’s #GROWSTRONG handover to the St James Association of Branch Societies at the Montpelier showground recently. Hi-Pro handed over 40 #GROWSTRONG crop kits containing seeds, insecticide, herbicide and fungicide to the St James Association of Branch Societies for distribution to their farmers who have been affected by COVID.