Corporate Hands | New Fortress Energy, partner deliver school supplies to children’s home

Joel Campbell, community liaison officer, New Fortress Energy, places a pack of pencils in the backpack of one of the boys who resides at the Sunbeam Home for Boys in St Catherine, while Kivette Silvera, executive director, gets a high five in appreciation for the much-needed items. New Fortress Energy partnered with Food For The Poor to deliver back-to-school items, food supplies and personal care products to the St Catherine-based home recently, along with fruit trees and six desktop computer systems to help the boys develop their technical skills and stay connected with school.