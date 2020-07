Marie Dowdie (left), assistant branch manager, Sagicor Bank Jamaica Liguanea branch, presents a symbolic cheque to 11-year-old Imani-Leigh Hall, founder of the ILAH’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation, during a visit to the branch on July 8. The donation supported an initiative organised by the ILAH’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Kids Foundation to purchase tablets for students of early-childhood institutions.