Education Ministry outlines agenda for phased reopening of schools

The Ministry of Education has set guidelines for the phased reopening of schools for the upcoming academic year amid strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry says the approach was guided by research, international best practices, and consultations with local and international partners/stakeholders.

Here are the guidelines:

■ September 7, 2020 to September 11, 2020 - This period will be referred to as "Simulation Week". All schools should have a day for each year group of students to attend school to simulate or to be orientated to the acceptable practices and safety guidelines to be observed on a daily basis. This will allow for a full test of the systems in place to manage the spread of the coronavirus and for changes to be implemented accordingly. This exercise is very important for students and staff to become accustomed to the new normal especially in light of their health and safety. Depending on school type and size, two different year groups of students may be accommodated on the same day.

■ September 14, 2020 to 25, 2020 - Only upper school students should report to school, that is, Grades 4-6 for the primary schools and Grades 9-11 for the secondary schools.

■ September 28, 2020 - Grades 1-3 and 7-8 should resume classes.

■ Grades 12-13 should report to face-to-face classes on October 26, 2020.

The CXC results will be released by September 22, 2020 and this will be utilised to determine the Sixth Form Pathway that each student will pursue. The Sixth Form Pathways under the Career Advancement Programme and the Tertiary Credit on High School Campus programme will be implemented in partnership with tertiary institutions. The tertiary institutions may commence their blended learning programmes prior to October 26, 2020, informed by their level of readiness.

During the phased activities, teaching and learning activities should be guided by the approved curriculum implementation guides and models as well as the diagnostic assessment tools to be provided by the Ministry.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.