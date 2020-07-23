Hanover man charged with assault, illegal possession of firearm

Thirty-nine-year-old Damian Butler, otherwise called ‘Ticky’, of Woodland in Hanover has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

The police reported that about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, the complainant was at home when an argument developed between him and Butler.

A firearm was allegedly brought into play, however, the complainant managed to flee the scene.

An investigation was subsequently launched and Butler was arrested on Wednesday, July 8 and subsequently charged.

A court date is to be set.

