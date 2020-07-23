More financial assistance could be coming for persons displaced by Golden Grove sugar factory closure

Agriculture Minister, Audley Shaw, says consideration is being given to providing financial assistance from the government to more persons who were left displaced by the closure of the Golden Grove sugar factory in St Thomas.

Responding to complaints, Shaw, in a statement, noted that the ministry is undertaking its Alternative Livelihood Development Programme, which is valued at $200 million.

He says approximately $78 million in cash grants were paid out to three categories of workers totalling 527 persons.

The categories are active sugar cane farmers who directly supplied Golden Grove, factory workers, and cane cutters contracted to the factory.

Shaw says the payouts have been made to most persons, with the exception of 12 individuals who are still to collect cheques.

These 12 persons include cane cutters and cane farmers.

The agriculture minister notes that an appeal has been made for payments to be made to other categories of persons employed to private cane farmers and contractors who supplied the factory.

Shaw says these persons were not involved in the direct operations of the factory, and therefore would not have fallen in the categories of persons previously considered.

This payment, which would represent approximately $23 million, is now under consideration, said Shaw.

Meanwhile, he points out that the other components of the programme are ongoing.

Shaw outlined that approximately 570 acres of lands have been identified for the programme, of which 150 acres are currently under production by some 120 farmers.

Land preparation and cluster development initiatives are under way for the remaining portions.

The programme also provides technical and other support to farmers.

