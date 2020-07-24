Clarendon cop dies suddenly, colleagues distraught

A sombre mood is hanging over the May Pen police station in Clarendon following the sudden death of policeman Dwayne Wright.

The Gleaner was told that Wright complained about feeling sick and collapsed while on his way to seek medical treatment.

“He was on court duty and he took the prisoners to court and was supposed to make a trip back when he said he wasn’t feeling well and he is going to call his wife to take him to the doctor,” a police source told The Gleaner.

The Gleaner understands that Wright was on his way to the doctor when he collapsed and was rushed to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Wright was described by his colleagues as fun-loving, decent, and easy to work with.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

