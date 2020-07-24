Clarendon man charged with the 2019 murder of British teen

Detectives in May Pen, Clarendon have charged a man following a year-long investigation into the 2019 murder of British national 17-year-old Stefika Smith, who resided in Four Paths in the parish.

Charged is 23-year-old Tyrone Williams, otherwise called ‘Junior’, of Sunset Crescent, Clarendon.

The police report that on May 11, 2019, Smith allegedly went to meet the accused and two days later her body was found at the entrance of a cane field in Georges Pen, Clarendon.

Investigations carried out by members assigned to the police’s Cybercrime Unit as well as forensic evidence, linked Williams to the crime.

Williams was subsequently arrested on Thursday and later charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He is to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday, July 30.

