Gun seized following Westmoreland crash, men on the run

The Westmoreland Police seized a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges along the Bluefields main road in the parish on Thursday.

The police report that about 3:15 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they observed a motorcycle with two men aboard.

The driver of the motorcycle, which did not have a licence plate affixed, was signalled to stop after the pillion was seen handing the driver an object.

The driver disobeyed the police signal, lost control of the bike and collided into an embankment.

The men escaped on foot in the area, leaving behind the weapon.

