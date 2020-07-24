Illegal gun and ammunition seized in Kingston, suspect arrested

The police are reporting that a Beretta 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized on Canary Avenue, Kingston 11 on Thursday.

They say a team was on patrol in the area about 1:10 p.m. when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

On their approach, the man pointed a firearm in their direction.

The police team took evasive action and the man ran leaving behind the weapon.

Further investigations were carried out and the suspect was subsequently accosted at a hospital.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

