Medical Foundation donates 2,000 masks to nurses

The Jamaica Medical Foundation (JMF) has donated 2,000 masks to the Nurses Association of Jamaica to assist with protection demands created by COVID-19.

Operating under the mantra, ‘Providing a Lifeline to Health’, chairman of the JMF, Michael Fraser, said he had a recent experience of a family member who was hospitalised for an extended period of time, which enabled him to get valuable first-hand experience of how diligently nurses perform their functions to ensure the comfort of patients. He said the JMF was delighted to be able to make the donation, and that the foundation stands ready to assist in providing safety for nurses.

Appreciative

Nurse Carmen Johnson, president of the Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ), in accepting the masks from Fraser, expressed appreciation for the JMF’s generous gesture. She said the donation is well appreciated by the NAJ, which has just over 5,000 nurses operating in government institutions. She indicated that the safety of nurses while performing their functions, especially at this time, is of paramount importance, since more than 600 nurses around the world have died from COVID-19 and approximately 230,000 healthcare workers have contracted the virus, according to the International Council of Nurses.

Nurses Novlette Arthurs, Lorna Calder and Camille Williams all expressed appreciation for the JMF’s donation.