Motorists should expect delays at Washington Blvd/Ken Hill Dr Sunday

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that works scheduled for Sunday by the National Water Commission (NWC) at the Ken Hill Drive/Washington Boulevard intersection in St Andrew are likely to result in delays for motorists.

Between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., the NWC plans to backfill pipe trenches and improve driving condition for motorists at the location.

The NWC recently completed repairs to its infrastructure in the area.

Sunday’s activities, which will not include pavement works, is to allow for the NWC to monitor the repaired pipeline for leaks.

Once the commission is satisfied that the repairs are adequately done then the area will be reinstatement by the NWA with suitable material and the works completed with asphaltic concrete.

Motorists using the Ken Hill Drive/Washington Boulevard intersection on Sunday will experience delays as a result of the works.

The NWC has advised that it will have flag persons on site to manage traffic and motorists are being reminded to obey the posted warning signs.

