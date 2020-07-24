Rainforest, National join forces to feed thousands

The challenges of COVID-19 have affected some of Jamaica’s most vulnerable, limiting their access to essential food items and changing their everyday lives. As such, two of Jamaica’s leading food producers, Rainforest Seafoods and National Baking Company, have joined forces to donate 10,000 meals to 10,000 families islandwide in hopes of alleviating some of the burdens of the pandemic.

The initiative aims to highlight and fight hunger in Jamaica, a situation likely to worsen due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The two companies have urged others to follow suit.

Rainforest Seafoods’ Director of Corporate Relations, Roger Lyn, commented, “In the grand scheme of things, our donation is a drop in the bucket. However, we hope it is the start of a national effort to both raise awareness and much-needed funds to continue the distribution of food items to those most in need. We’re proud to partner with Food For The Poor and The Jamaica Red Cross, two outstanding charitable organisations, who will distribute the meals fairly and transparently to 10,000 families, ensuring those most vulnerable will benefit.”

Alluding to the significance of the partnership, Food For The Poor Director Kivette Silvera explained, “While we do not have the official statistics on the number of persons that have been negatively impacted by the virus, what we do know is that before COVID-19, we were serving over 400,000 Jamaicans islandwide. Since the onset of the pandemic, this number has increased substantially, and so the need for donations has intensified based on the increased demand for assistance.”

Silvera added, “Having seen the needs and the increased levels of desperation, we, on behalf of those we serve, wholeheartedly welcome this collaborative effort with our long-standing partners, Rainforest Seafoods and National Baking Company. Yes, we may have been plunged into what appears to be a ‘new normal’, but COVID-19 has taught us that a significant impact can be made when we take a united stance.”

Challenges intensified

National Baking Company’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Craig Hendrickson, expressed, “The pandemic has intensified the challenges for those having to cope with everyday uncertainties of livelihood, and while there is much more to be done, each life enhanced by this donation is counted as a great win in our books, as we work towards bettering the lives of our people.”

Hendrickson also added, “In Jamaica, food security continues to be a significant challenge requiring continuous attention and partnership, and we will need all hands on deck in creating sustainable change.”

According to the United Nations, some 135 million people across the globe lived on the brink of starvation in 2019, and without swift intervention, that number could double by the end of this year.

The most significant public health crisis of a generation continues unabated, and the resulting wide-scale disruption of economic activity has left workers’ incomes shattered.

To help provide relief for those most in need, the public may also support Food For The Poor by donating at foodforthepoorja.org/donate_method.php.