St Ann's Morris summoned to meeting

The Local Government Service Commission has summoned Rovel Morris, chief executive officer of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, to a meeting.

The meeting, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, may explore his oversight of the $47-million contract for the sanitisation of Ocho Rios.

The municipal corporation has been in the throes of controversy since councillors raised concern over a COVID-19 clean-up campaign,

Morris'stewardship has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that then St Ann's Bay Mayor Michael Belnavis installed an $80,000 charging port at taxpayers' cost.

Belnavis later resigned after he captured government land and committed construction breaches.