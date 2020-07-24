What are the benefits of your Helping Hand Programme?

Dear Shannon,

I was informed of your COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme and would like to find out what are the benefits? I am a nurse, and my husband is a teacher.

Dear Reader,

Through our COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme, now extended to August 6, 2020, we have introduced two new motor schemes to help relieve some of the financial burdens on our nurses and teachers.

New policyholders to these schemes may qualify for up to 60 per cent discount on their premiums and 50 per cent discount on their second loan instalment, if they decide to finance their premiums.

Our existing customers will receive a 50 per cent discount on their next loan instalment, once they have applied and were granted approval. This applies to healthcare workers, teachers or persons who were laid off in the pandemic. Again, remember this offer ends on August 6.

How to apply

Dear Shannon,

I would like to apply for the Helping Hand Programme and want to find out how to go about it. Can you please assist.

Dear Reader,

The application process is really very easy.

Just go online at www.mibinsure.com to complete your application. Upload a copy of your payslip/work ID to verify your occupation, or a copy of the letter from your employer advising that you were laid off.

If you need help, simply send an email to mib@cwjamaica.com and our special team will get back to you within minutes.

No need to visit our offices, as all applications must be processed online.

Shannon Samuda is the communications officer at Marathon Insurance Brokers. smsamuda@mibja.com