Diaspora urged to join national day of prayer

NEW YORK, NY:

Jamaicans at home and those scattered across the globe are being encouraged to remain steadfast in their vision of achieving spiritual renewal and transformation in these challenging times.

That is the view of the Reverend Newton Gabbidon, founder and president of Intercessory Prayer Ministries International, based in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

“Given our strong Christian heritage, it is fitting that we take this time to call upon the eternal Father for guidance, wisdom, vision, and strength as we join hands and hearts in the task of nation-building,” said Gabbidon, programme director, Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer and Fasting.

The annual day of prayer and fasting this year will be presented online as a result of the pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.

The event will be held on August 8 with messages from leaders in the three key diaspora divisions: the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Concerned Jamaicans will be able to join clergy in a multidimensional service that will include prayer, messages of inspiration, and music.

Persons can watch and participate at www.pray4jamaica.com and via Facebook Live.