Funeral for constable slain in Horizon Park attack under way

The funeral for Constable Decardo Hylton, one of three policemen gunned down in Horizon Park, St Catherine, on June 12, is now under way.

The service, being attended by Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson and Opposition spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson, is taking place at the Bread of Life Ministries in Linstead, St Catherine.

His funeral comes a week after the thanksgiving service for Detective Corporal Dane Biggs, who was also killed in the June 12 attack.

Twenty-six-year-old Hylton had served the Jamaica Constabulary Force for four years, and 32-year-old Biggs for a decade. Superintendent Leon Clunis, who was badly injured in the attack, died weeks later in hospital, on June 30. He was 52 years old.

Another cop was also injured in the attack on the 11-member police team led by Clunis, as they conducted the predawn operation.

Their alleged attacker, 39-year-old Damion Hamilton, a deportee, was later shot and killed by the police in Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew, in another exchange a few hours later. At least two other officers were injured in that incident.

