Hundreds bid farewell to slain cop Decardo Hylton

There was an outpouring of love and tears at the thanksgiving service for Constable Decardo Hylton, who was killed during a predawn operation in Horizon Park, St Catherine on June 12.

That was exactly four years after Hylton entered the gates of the National Police College of Jamaica to join an organisation committed to serving, reassuring and protecting.

Each of the 14 tributes paid before the official start of the service at the Bread of Life Ministries in Linstead, St. Catherine, cited a disciplined policeman whose performance was exemplary.

Behind the speakers was an array of floral arrangements, one of which depicted the Constable's his nickname, Cardo.

The huge church hall in which Hylton’s body lay in a casket, draped with the national flag, offered enough space for about 1,000 family members, friends and colleagues, as mourners spilled over into the churchyard.

Many wept silently as the tributes recalled the 26 year-old’s family life and passion for serving his country.

Cousin Jodi-Ann Wong-Sung shared that he exuded humility and generosity from an early age.

She recalled the times they spent as children at their grandmother’s house, filled with love, aunties, uncles and cousins.

“Cardo was always considered as the spoiled cousin, because aunty would always make sure that he had everything he wanted. My memories of Cardo includes him always smiling,” Jodi-Ann Wong-Sung reflected.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson read the first lesson, while Minister of National Security Horace Chang and Prime Minister Andrew Holness brought remarks via video.

Also in attendance were Opposition spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson and member of parliament for St Catherine North Central, Natalie Neita-Headley.

The sermon entitled ‘The God of mysteries’ was delivered by Pastor Dr. Gary Buddoo-Fletcher.

He encouraged family members and colleagues who may still be questioning the constable’s death, to accept the mystery, understand that all things work together and understand Christ’s greatest intuition.

Two other members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Corporal Dane Biggs and Superintendent Leon Clunis died from bullet injuries received during the operation.

“We need to do what David did family members, well wishers, colleagues. The Bible said David got up and went to church and worshipped God,” said Buddoo-Fletcher in reference to the scripture about David’s grief at the loss of his son.

“Some people quit church altogether when sorrow comes but in doing so, they rob themselves of their sweetest source of strength and comfort,” he said.

Hylton was interred at the Commodore Cemetery, also in Linstead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.