New COVID cases push week's tally to 63

Jamaica has recorded six more positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the week's total to 63 new cases.

The country has now recorded 837 cases of the disease since March 10.

The six new cases in the past 24 hours comprise three women and three men ages 23 to 56 with addresses in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine and St Ann. Five of the six cases were imported. The sixth is being investigated.

Notwithstanding the number of positive cases this week, close to 85 per cent of the total number of persons infected have recovered. There are 54 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness says, which are under observation. Ten people have died.

