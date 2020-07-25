Plaque to change attitudes to racism

A Jamaican professor’s campaign to erect a plaque exposing Henry Dundas’ involvement in the transatlantic slave trade has received approval by the Edinburgh Council in Scotland.

Sir Geoffrey Palmer, a retired professor at Heriot-Watt University, believes the plaque under the Melville Monument will educate pupils and change attitudes to racism.

For three years, the Jamaica-born scientist and human rights activist has argued that plaques be attached to monuments like the one in St Andrew Square, rather than pulled down, to avoid erasing history.

Dundas, one of Scotland’s most influential politicians in the 18th and 19th centuries, played a pivotal role in delaying the abolition of slavery. His actions meant that approximately 630,000 Africans were enslaved for 10 years across the Caribbean and Americas The plaque reads: “Dundas both defended and expanded the British Empire, imposing colonial rule on indigenous peoples.

“He was impeached in the United Kingdom for misappropriation of public money and, although acquitted, he never held public office again. Despite this, the monument before you to Henry Dundas was funded by voluntary contribution from officers, petty officers, seamen and marines and erected in 1821, with the statue placed on top in 1827.

“In 2020, this was dedicated to the memory of the more than half a million Africans whose enslavement was a consequence of Henry Dundas’s actions.” Professor Palmer, who is 80 years of age, said: “For the first time in 199 years, the word slavery will be attached to this 150-foot-high monument, which was erected in 1821.

“The fact that Henry Dundas, a powerful politician, delayed the end of the slave trade and has been exposed, is a clear message to councils with similar monuments across the UK. Narratives and truth are more important than taking the statues down of these individuals who were involved in the slave trade.”

PROVISIONAL SIGNS

Temporary signs containing the agreed wording for the new tablet were installed last week and will be in place for two months while the new plaque is made.

Edinburgh Council Leader Adam McVey said following the decision: “It’s important that a more appropriate and factual description is in place so that we can all get a better understanding of Edinburgh’s history and particularly an honest acknowledgement of our city’s role in the slave trade.

“By more accurately reflecting our past, we can more accurately accept our present and lingering racism, which still haunts our society, which must be stamped out.”

PLANNING PROCESS

For three years, attempts to compile appropriate wording for a plaque alongside the Melville Monument were unsuccessful. Following the death of George Floyd, the momentum changed.

The professor recalls: “The public contacted me about the Melville Monument and my advice was “Write to the council”. Shortly thereafter, a committee was set up and, within five days, we produced the wording for the plaque.

“I believe the circumstances following the death of George Floyd were ideal for moving the council to construct this plaque. I hope that one day the statue of racism will also come down.”

According to the Sunday Times newspaper in England, Bobby Melville, a descendent of the Scottish politician, is planning to clear his forefather’s name. He believes the accusations that Dundas maliciously delayed the end of the slave trade are incorrect.