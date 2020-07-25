PM hands over 20 new garbage trucks to NSWMA

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday officially handed over 20 new trucks to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) that will improve garbage collection across the island.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Jamaica House, Holness said the Government was making capital investments in equipment that will improve service delivery and build the capacity of the NSWMA.

“It is important to note that in the last four years, 63 [trucks] have been added,” he noted.

“It is a major achievement, and the Government is serious about enhancing the service,” he added.

The prime minister pointed to the need for a culture change to address littering and foster greater care for the environment.

He noted that a cleaner environment will attract investment in communities.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, in his remarks, said the trucks will be distributed across the island to strengthen collection and transportation of solid waste.

Addressing increasing demand

St James, Clarendon, the Corporate Area, and the Municipality of Portmore will receive two trucks each to deal with the increasing demand for garbage collection, with the other parishes to receive one unit each. The remaining trucks will be used for commercial collection.

McKenzie said that the company that supplied the trucks is providing training to the drivers to ensure that the units are properly operated and maintained.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, for his part, said that the Government, through investment in the acquisition of additional garbage trucks, is signalling support “for radical improvement in waste management and garbage collection”.

Chairman of the NSWMA Dennis Chung said the leadership and staff of the agency welcomed the new units.

He said that “a lack of reliable trucks has been one of the biggest challenges facing the entity”, noting that the boost to the fleet will improve garbage collection throughout the country.

The NSWMA provides solid waste management services across the island in order to safeguard public health while helping to create an environment that is healthy and aesthetically pleasing for residents and visitors to enjoy.