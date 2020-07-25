St Catherine men killed by police identified

The police have identified two men who were killed during a confrontation with lawmen in Spanish Town, St Catherine, yesterday evening.

They are 43-year-old Marcus Walters, also known as 'Cookie', and 24-year-old Martin Gayle. Both men are from Crescent district in St Catherine.

The Gleaner understands that a police team was on patrol along Job Lane in Spanish Town, when they received information about a Honda motor car parked in the vicinity of a bar. The driver attempted to speed off when the police approached, but the car was intercepted by the lawmen.

The cops instructed the driver and passenger to place their hands on the dashboard. However, the driver pulled a gun and pointed it at the police, who responded with bullets.

Both men were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police say a .45 Smith and Wesson gun, with a cartridge containing 14 .45 rounds, was recovered from the Honda motor car.

The incident has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations.

