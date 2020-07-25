Thirteen murders in 48 hours

There were at least 13 murders across the country between Wednesday evening and Friday night, The Gleaner understands, including nine across different communities under states of emergency.

Six people were also injured by bullets. One death has not been determined.

Data received by The Gleaner shows that there were some four murders in St James, one in Hanover; two in St Andrew South division, one in the Kingston Western division, and one in Kingston East.

St Mary, St Ann and St Catherine were among other parishes that recorded murders.

Up to June 14, a total of 584 people had been murdered across the country.

