UWI developing security app

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, is now developing a mobile app as part of measures to tighten security on its St Andrew campus.

Chief of security Norman Heywood told The Gleaner that the university is working towards launching the app next year.

Among other things, the app would trigger a security alert based on geoinformation entered by users of movement from one location to another, if not completed within a certain time.

The mobile app is part of a suite of measures the university is considering amid continued concern by students about campus security.

According to Heywood, additional street lights and security cameras will be installed for the upcoming academic year.

It’s welcome news for at least one student.

“I hope UWI really buckles down, because we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and they have to do all they can to protect their students,” said the student who requested anonymity.

However, he believes the security guards on campus also have to be more alert.

“When you do see them, they’re really lagging behind or they’re on the campus and truly sleeping,” he said.

Heywood concedes that the campus security guards have to be more responsive and more effective.

“Mere presence does not really cut it right now,” he said.

Some students have expressed concerns that with fewer people expected on campus come September, there will be increased security risks.

The university has said it will be conducting classes both online and in-person as part of COVID containment measures.

This means fewer people will need to be on campus.

Issues of campus security resurfaced earlier this year after 22-year-old visually impaired student Jasmine Deen disappeared after she left the campus.

Video footage showed her last in Papine, near the campus.

