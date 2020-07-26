Sun | Jul 26, 2020

Body of woman removed from Portmore house damaged by fire

Firemen observe a house on Charles Drive, Bridgeport in Portmore, St Catherine, which was damaged by fire last night or early this morning. The body of a woman was removed from the house.

The body of a woman was removed early this morning from a house that was damaged by fire in Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine. 

Firemen on the scene told The Gleaner arson is suspected. 

Neighbours say the woman, Karen Nugent, is about 41 years old and lived alone. 

The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide more details.  

