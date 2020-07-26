Body of woman removed from Portmore house damaged by fire

The body of a woman was removed early this morning from a house that was damaged by fire in Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine.

Firemen on the scene told The Gleaner arson is suspected.

Neighbours say the woman, Karen Nugent, is about 41 years old and lived alone.

The Gleaner is tracking the story and will provide more details.

