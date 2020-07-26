Christians & political power political power

“Thank God for the preacher who told me of Jesus

For I’d be a beggar if not for His grace

Lord, help me show others Your love and Your mercy

Make my life a witness to others I pray.”

– Thank God For the Preacher by Mike Bowling

A June 23 article in The Sunday Gleaner announced the formation of another political party in Jamaica – the Jamaica Progress Party – with 80 per cent of its candidates being pastors.

Since then, there have been differing views on whether pastors should become involved in politics, the argument being that they ought to be focusing more on ‘feeding the flock’ rather than becoming embroiled in politics, which is often seen as divisive and dirty.

Family & Religion asked Rev Carlene Bryan of the Dominion in Christ International Ministries to give her opinion on the matter. She said that a political party with 80 per cent pastors sounds like an excellent idea. However, the caveat is that the formation of such a party should be absolutely God’s idea.

A Directive from God

“If each of these pastors is certain that he or she has received a call from God to run for political office, then they should. If they did not get a directive from God, then they are headed for trouble. Those who are separated by God for the Master’s use are no longer at liberty to do whatever they please,” she shared.

Bryan warned that it is a dangerous thing to try to do what is right in one’s own eyes as in everything, they must be led by the Spirit. She noted that the Word of God must be the final authority and not man’s opinions or public outcry.

What the Bible Says

Noting that there is nothing in the Word of God that states that Church and State must not mix, she pointed out that it is the doctrine of devils simply because Satan wants to put his minions in place to rule. In so doing, he can have free reign to create anarchy.

“Interestingly, many years ago, the Church had a say in what kind of movies Hollywood could make for the big screen. After a while, the Church succumbed to this nonsense about separating Church and State. Everyone can see for themselves the debacle this has created. There was a time when children could be allowed to watch television unfettered. Now, one cringes to see what is being shown during prime time,” Bryan said.

For her, most of what is happening now is because the Church abdicated its responsibility. She said that instead of directing the course of events, the Church has become whiners and complainers.

“We curse the darkness instead of dispelling it with our light. In the same vein, why should we leave the ruling of the country to those who do not know God and expect the results to be different?” she quizzed, drawing reference to Proverbs 29:2 which states, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”

Bryan said that the Scripture is clearly showing that God’s will is for righteous men to rule over the land.

“The Bible sets precedents for men and women who have been called by God to be involved in politics. In the book of Genesis, 41:39-40, Joseph is promoted to prime minister of Egypt. He was a godly man who God chose to rule in Egypt to preserve Jesus’ bloodline. In Exodus, the prophet Moses was called to lead the children of Israel out of bondage in Egypt. It was a political as well as a spiritual role,” she opined.

Bryan said that she doesn’t see why today’s pastors shouldn’t run for office. For her, once they are called by God to enter the political realm, then God can raise up other men or women of God to take their place to watch over their flock.

Bryan said that no pastor is indispensable, and for her, the work of God does not have to stop because someone is called to do something else.

“No Christian should be unduly concerned that politics will corrupt these ministers of God. That would be a failure on the part of the Church. 1 Timothy 2:1-2 states, “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men. For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty,” she quoted, adding that it is the Church’s job to pray for them and not join with the world and those outside of Christ to bellyache about whether they would become corrupt.

