Family grieves sudden passing of Clarendon cop

A sombre mood has engulfed the York Town family home of Corporal Duwayne Wright, who was assigned to the May Pen Police Station in Clarendon.

Wright collapsed and died in May Pen on Friday on his way back from medical treatment.

His wife Kemoy said the loss is unbearable.

“He was the most loving and caring person. I am a diabetic, so because of that he didn’t want me to sleep alone at nights, so he asked them to transfer him to Detention and Courts where he only worked in the day and didn’t on weekends … He was so tender to me.

“He would be home already, and to know he won't be home tonight. I can't even think about what will happen.”

Recounting their morning routine, the distraught wife said, “Every morning he would get up early to prepare breakfast, because he doesn’t want me to get up. This morning was the only morning he didn’t make breakfast, because he wasn’t feeling well,” she said between tears.

Wright’s older sister, Nadine Morgan, recalled her brother’s protective nature. “He is our rock. As much as I’m the oldest, he thinks he’s the oldest. He checks on us constantly.”

She told The Gleaner that their bond grew stronger after she became ill three years ago.

“He’s like my father. If I need anything, he’s the person I call. If anything happens, he’s the first person I call. He calls every morning and if he doesn’t like how I sound, he’s calling me throughout the day.”

Wright, a past student of Glenmuir High School in the parish, joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force at the age of 18. The family says the 41-year-old was passionate about God and his family.

“He always say he’s a police officer, so the safest persons should be his family. He’s tough with persons who try to hurt us. If we say the little finger hurts, he hurts more than us,” added Morgan.

Morgan said her brother’s sudden passing comes as a shock to the family, as he did not have a history of ill health.

“He just wasn’t feeling well from yesterday afternoon. He went to work and he called his wife and she went back for him and took him to the doctor, but the doctor wasn’t there so she took him over to the hospital … he died in his uniform.”

“He was a jovial, helpful and sincere person. You could depend on him for anything that was within his capabilities. Just two Saturdays ago, we were at a funeral and he was so busy trying to attend two other funerals. I got the call from his colleague (about his death). I was weakened,” shared Vaughn McClaughlin, Wright’s friend of more than three years.

Wright and his wife would have celebrated 10 years of marriage on August 6.

