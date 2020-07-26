Norwood teens among five killed in three days in St James

Western Bureau:

A 14-year-old Green Pond High School student was one of two persons killed by gunmen in the violence-plagued community of Norwood, St James, Friday night, bringing to 70 the number of persons murdered in the western parish since the start of the year.

In the brazen gangland-style shooting, which took place shortly after 11 p.m., an 18-year-old youngster was also shot and seriously injured.

According to reports, some persons were standing at a shop along Sammy Drive in Norwood, when a motor car drove up. The occupants alighted from the vehicle brandishing firearms and opened fire, before getting back into the vehicle, which sped away.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital along with the schoolboy, Javaun ‘Ricky’ Stanbury, of Lime Tree Lane, and 22-year-old Kevin ‘Wingy’ Madourie, of Hacka Lane in the community, which is being rocked by a deadly gang feud, albeit the presence of a Jamaica Defence Force station set up in the heart of the community.

Stanbury and Madourie succumbed to their injuries.

TERRIFYING EXPERIENCE

Stanbury’s mother, Jalain Clarke, who was among the persons standing at the shop, told The Sunday Gleaner that it was a terrifying experience witnessing her only child being shot and collapsing at her feet.

“We did out a de little burger shop and mi did a walk wid one a mi fren, who a pick up some bottle, when mi hear the gunshot dem behind mi,” recalled Clarke. “At first, mi seh a mussa de man dem a have gun salute, but when mi look behind, mi see everybody start run and mi cry out fi Javaun. When mi look, mi see him mek fi run, but him drop. A so mi know seh him get shot.”

The grieving mother described her son, who she had high hopes for and who was in grade eight, as showing much promise.

“He was a fun-loving individual, very jovial, friendly, love to cook, and like a lot of gimmicks. He was a good boy,” said Clarke, whose yard was yesterday jam-packed with residents from across the community expressing condolences.

The St James police were kept busy in the 72-hour window between Wednesday and Friday night’s incident, as five persons were murdered during the period. Among those killed is prominent accountant Steven McPherson, 57, who was shot dead by men trying to abduct his daughter.

