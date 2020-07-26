Recoveries from COVID nearly 85 per cent

Recoveries from COVID-19 have moved up to just under 85 per cent after three more people were declared well.

This brings the total number of recovered patients to 714.

However, five more people were diagnosed with the infectious disease bringing the total positive cases since March 10 to 842.

The five new cases were all imported from the United States, the Ministry of Health and Wellness says. They comprise three males and two females ranging from 24 years-old to 61 years-old. Three are non-Jamaicans visiting St James and Hanover, while the two Jamaicans are from St James and Clarendon.

There are 76 active cases of the disease under observation by health officials, three of which are moderately ill patients. There are no critically ill patients.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 remains at 10.

