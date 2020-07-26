Schools to receive back-to-school grants tomorrow

Schools are to be provided with a grant of $1 million each to commence preparations for reopening in September under new measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The funds are to be placed in school accounts by tomorrow, the Ministry of Education announced during a Zoom meeting for parents yesterday. The measures were outlined by Acting Chief Education Officer Dr Kasan Troupe.

Schools will receive more funds if additional teachers are required. Additional furniture will also be provided by the state.

Schools are set to reopen on September 7 and will commence with a simulation exercise under the new protocols, the ministry says. However, schools have the option to commence earlier, using one of the dates outlined by the ministry in its bulletin to principals. It says principals are also free to make modifications to the guidelines, as long as they are in keeping with the protocols.

Four hundred and eleven schools of the country's 900 public schools will operate as normal when the new academic year starts. Some will rotate students or extend the day, the ministry says, but a blended approach will be used for imparting lessons. The approach comprises face-to-face teaching, online sessions and television programmes. The ministry says a learning-management system is also to be procured to support the delivery of lessons.

Schools are being advised to consult with parents, so that children without access to online resources can be accommodated. The ministry is encouraging schools to provide handouts for students without online access.

Tablets will be provided for students on the PATH programme, in addition to grants.

Teachers are to be continuously trained to operate under the new guidelines and lesson approaches, the ministry outlined, while school staff are being trained by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some 13,000 have already been trained.

Movement will be limited on school compounds and, where possible, students will be served lunch.

Parents are expected to provide children with basic items, such as masks and hand sanitisers.

