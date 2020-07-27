11 more COVID cases push tally to 853

Jamaica's COVID-19 tally further jumped today with the addition of 11 cases.

This means that Jamaica has now recorded 853 cases here.

Of the 11 new cases, 10 are imported and one is under investigation.

The new cases comprise seven women and four men aged 22 to 68 years.

Meanwhile, recoveries remain at 714.

