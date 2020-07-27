Body of fisherman found along St Ann coast

The Ocho Rios Police in St Ann are investigating the death of a fisherman whose body was found washed up at a facility along the coast of the parish on Sunday.

He has been identified as 68-year-old David Johnson of Oracabessa, St Mary.

The police report that about 1:00 p.m., a team was called to a business place in the area where the body of a man had washed up.

The police say the body was found face down in the water, along with items believed to be swimming gear.

The body was later identified as Johnson.

Detectives are encouraging persons who may be able to assist in their probe to contact them at 876-974-2533, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.