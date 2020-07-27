St Mary man charged following robbery

Forty-eight-year-old butcher Donovan Simpson was on Saturday charged by the police in St Mary with robbery with aggravation.

Simpson, otherwise called ‘Haggi’, who is from Anchovy Land Settlement, Port Antonio in Portland, is scheduled to appear before the St Mary Parish Court on Wednesday.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, a woman was at her house in Heywood Hall, St Mary when she was pounced upon by Simpson and another man who robbed her of cash and other valuables.

A report was made to the police, an investigation launched and Simpson was arrested.

Following an interview in the presence of his attorney, he was charged.

The other man is currently being sought by the police.

