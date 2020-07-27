TAJ introduces online payment for driver's licence renewal

Starting today, Jamaicans are able to pay for their driver’s licence renewals online.

This applies to private, general, and motorcycle licences.

How the process works:

1. Log on to Tax Administration Jamaica’s portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm and inputting the customer’s username and password

2. Selecting “DRIVER’S LICENCE RENEWAL FEE”.

3. Entering payment information required for renewal of driver’s licence.

a. Driver’s Licence/TRN

b. Driver’s Licence Expiry Date

c. Driver’s Licence Control Number (at back of current licence)

d. Contact information, such as email address and/or telephone number

e. Requisite fee

Once the payment has been made, the customer will be able to generate their official receipt from the system.

Upon completion of the online payment transaction, persons are required to submit the following documents to any tax office to complete their transaction:

• Printed copy of their receipt

• Completed “Application for Driver’s Licence Transactions” (Form F7)

• Passport sized photograph of the applicant (not taken more than 6 months prior)

After Submission

Once the licence has been processed, the customer will be contacted by TAJ personnel and advised of the date on which they may pick up the new driver’s licence, at which time the expired or current licence is to be presented.

While the renewed licence is being processed, motorists are advised that they will be allowed to operate a motor vehicle using the receipt, as proof of payment, along with their current or expired driver’s licence, for a period not exceeding 60 days.

