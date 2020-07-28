Agri ministry allocates $67m to fisherfolk

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries has allocated $67 million to the fisheries sector through the National Fisheries Authority to increase production among the country’s fisherfolk.

Newly appointed Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Leslie Campbell, said that he allocation was in response to the decline in the sector caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that fish production had moved from 1,098.39 metric tonnes in March to 730.39 metric tonnes in April, Campbell said that the funds would be used to provide fingerlings, fish feed, and fishing equipment.

“The authority has also proposed to procure and install 10 refrigerated containers (Reefers) at major fisheries facilities across the country,” Campbell added.

He was speaking at the launch of the Promoting Community-Based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Sector Project and sensitisation meeting at the Treasure Beach Sports Park in St Elizabeth last Friday.

Seed funding valued at J$15million will also be provided for financing new fisheries-development projects.

“These projects will facilitate the diversification of fisheries production, including the introduction of value-added fisheries products and services, targeting the export markets, and, where possible, local substitution of imported fish product. The proposed intervention measures, although small, will greatly assist in recuperative efforts and boost economic activity for the sector,” Campbell noted.

CLIMATE-RESILIENT PRACTICES

Funded by the World Bank to the tune of US$4.8 million, the project’s objective is to increase the adoption of climate-resilient practices among targeted fishing and fish-farming communities in Jamaica and to safeguard them and the economy against the vagaries of climate change such as sea warming, sea-level rise, and storm surges.

Campbell used the opportunity to urge fisherfolk to partner with the authorities in preserving the environment by adhering to the guidelines set out by the Government to prevent overfishing.

For his part, State Minister in the Ministry and Member of Parliament for South West St Elizabeth, Floyd Green, reiterated concerns to have the tax on marine fuel removed to propel fisherfolk to go further for “a more sizeable catch”.