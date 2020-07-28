Former Education Ministry PS says he did not approve funding for CMU surprise party

Former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Dean-Roy Bernard told a parliamentary oversight committee that much of the flagrant breaches that occurred at the scandal-scarred Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) were never reported to him.

In a submission to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Bernard said that the then chief education officer, Dr Grace McLean who was reportedly charged with the responsibility to oversee CMU, had been implicated in the damning auditor general’s special audit into the university.

McLean admitted to staging a surprise birthday party for CMU president Professor Fritz Pinnock after being asked by former education minister Ruel Reid to coordinate the event.

In her CMU report to Parliament, which was tabled in January, Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis reported that her department identified a payment amounting to $406,747.57, which was approved by the then chief education officer at the education ministry in respect of a surprise birthday party for Pinnock.

Bernard is insisting that he did not give permission to McLean for the spending of taxpayers’ money to stage any party for Pinnock.

The former permanent secretary said he had made it clear to McLean that under his watch the ministry would not condone spending on any party or similar events.

Asked by committee member Fitz Jackson if she withheld information from Bernard that public funds were being spent on the party, McLean said she had no intention to mislead the permanent secretary, noting that he was informed about the event and attended.

“I accept the responsibility and I was in no way trying to deceive the PS or the minister,” she said.

Bernard said that based on the structure of the ministry, all tertiary institutions fall under the Educational Services Division for which the then chief education officer had responsibility.

