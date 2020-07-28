Fourth person charged in murder of Tamara Geddes

The police are reporting that a fourth person has been charged in relation to the murder of 39-year-old Tamara Geddes in Reserve district, Trelawny.

He is 55-year-old Owen Irving, a farmer of Hampton district and Salt Spring in St James

Irving was taken into custody by police in Westmoreland on Wednesday, July 15.

In a statement given to the police, Irving allegedly admitted he collected $250,000 to hire a hitman to kill Geddes.

He was subsequently charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Three others have since been charged in relation to the murder.

Her sister – 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes – and her two daughters, one of whom is a minor, were charged on July 15.

Irving’s court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.