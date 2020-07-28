Gunmen rob $3.2 million from JN moneyshop in Westmoreland

Gunmen this morning robbed the JN Bank moneyshop in Whitehouse, Westmoreland of approximately $3.2 million.

They also stole the security guard’s firearm.

The gunmen then fled the scene in a stolen taxi.

In a statement this afternoon, JN said the incident happened about 11:40 a.m. and that none of its four employees or members of the public who were at the location were harmed.

However, the Guardsman’s security guard was injured during the incident and has since received medical treatment.

JN says the location is currently closed and the police and Guardsman are now on the scene conducting investigations.

It says employees are receiving counselling.

