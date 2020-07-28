Immigration Corner | Who is exempted from biometrics collection?

Dear Miss Powell,

I see where you say that Canada is processing visa applications worldwide, and I want to renew my Canadian visitor’s visa, but I hear that applications are not being processed because they can’t get fingerprinting done. Why do they need my fingerprints when I give them my police record to show I’m not a criminal? Is this all part of the information grabbing by countries nowadays as they use the coronavirus as an excuse to collect people’s information? How come some people are exempted and some not? A friend told me that she renewed her visa and she didn’t need to do any fingerprinting. What is going on? I’d like to visit my sick Auntie and want to know why they want my fingerprints.

– Y.T.

Dear Y.T.,

I understand your concern. However, everyone wishing to enter Canada to visit, work, study, or live permanently will be required to appear in person at a biometrics collection service location or visa-application centre (VAC) to provide their fingerprints and to have a digital photograph taken or their visa application will be rejected. This is part of a country’s sovereign right to protect its citizens and those who are in its country.

Biometric information is collected and used to confirm or verify your identity. The data is valid for 10 years. So if you have never provided your fingerprints to the Canadian authorities before, this will be required before a temporary resident visa or permanent resident application is approved unless you are exempted.

The requirement that applicants provide biometric data was implemented to protect the integrity of the Canadian immigration system as well as to ensure the safety and security of Canadians and those who visit Canada. With the prevalence of identity theft, verifying a person’s identity is particularly important to the government of Canada.

COVID-19 AND BIOMETRICS COLLECTION

As you are aware, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide, Service Canada, Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and many embassies and consulates have closed their offices to the public since March, although they continue to process applications online and notify individuals that biometrics will be collected at a later date.

The collection of this information is not part of “information grabbing by” Canada in this COVID-19 season. The government of Canada implemented this system before the outbreak. This process protects you personally as well as others in Canada. It is a system that makes it more difficult for someone to forge, alter, steal, or use your identity, and it makes it easier for you to enter and re-enter Canada. It also helps the IRCC to resolve problems or errors in cases where individuals share the same name. The entire process is intended to be for your own security and the security of others in Canada.

PERSONS WHO ARE EXEMPTED

Some persons such as young children, the elderly, persons visiting Canada on official business may be exempt from the collection of this information. These include children under the age of 14; applicants over the age of 79; diplomats and officials travelling on official business; US visa holders transiting through Canada; refugee claimants or protected persons who have already provided biometrics who are applying for a study or work permit; and temporary resident applicants, who already have a valid biometric enrolment on file within the last 10 years. Citizens of the USA are exempted from biometrics collection and when applying for a work permit, study permit, or temporary resident permit.

TEMPORARY EXEMPTIONS

The Canadian Services centres are gradually opening in various provinces and around the world based on the health policy directives in each location. However, IRCC recognises the effect of the disruptions and has issued a policy directive that allows certain applicants to be exempt from the requirement to deliver their biometrics before an application can be completed. This temporary policy directive is only applicable to individuals who are applying from within Canada.

The applicants that can benefit from this exemption are those in Canada who are submitting applications for extension of work permit, new work permit, extension of study permit, a visitor’s visa, a visitor record to allow you to stay in Canada as a temporary resident, restoration (extension) of temporary resident status, and a temporary resident permit.

You indicated that you are renewing your visa but did not indicate where you are residing or if you had previously provided this information. Your biometric information is valid for 10 years. So if you have previously submitted this information, then you do not need to pay for or resubmit this information. Individuals who are already in Canada and who are applying for an extension to remain in Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions would also be exempted.

You may use the Canadian government’s website – www.Canada.ca – to check your status and answer a few questions to see if you are required to give your biometrics.

Note that you must first submit an application. Then you will be provided with a biometrics collection letter that authorises you to book an appointment to give your biometrics. You can also use the government’s website to find out if the Visa Application Centre nearest you is available to accept your fingerprints.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada, Bars, with office located in Ottawa, Ontario.